Contrasting Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) & RDVA (OTCMKTS:RDVA)

RDVA (OTCMKTS:RDVA) and Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Advanced Drainage Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Advanced Drainage Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RDVA and Advanced Drainage Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RDVA N/A N/A N/A Advanced Drainage Systems 11.18% 30.76% 9.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RDVA and Advanced Drainage Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RDVA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advanced Drainage Systems $1.98 billion 4.44 $224.23 million $2.59 47.14

Advanced Drainage Systems has higher revenue and earnings than RDVA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RDVA and Advanced Drainage Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RDVA 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Drainage Systems 0 1 2 0 2.67

Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus price target of $124.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.56%. Given Advanced Drainage Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Drainage Systems is more favorable than RDVA.

Volatility and Risk

RDVA has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Drainage Systems has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Drainage Systems beats RDVA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RDVA Company Profile

RDVA, Inc. designs and manufactures foam packaging and products in the United States. The company offers various custom protective packaging products; packaging products, including corner pads, edge pads, and specialty items; standard and specialty insulated containers; and specialty components and shapes. Its products are used in various industries, which include high technology, agriculture, telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive, appliances, building products, military, textile, furniture, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, medical, perishable foods, wine and beer, food and beverage, and manufacturing industries. RDVA, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Radford, Virginia.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems, EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles, mechanical aerated wastewater solutions, septic tanks and accessories, and combined treatment dispersal systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. It also purchases and distributes construction fabrics and other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage, as well as drainage grates and other products. The company offers its products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications through a network of approximately 38 distribution centers. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.

