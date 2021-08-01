Contrasting AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) & Starboard Value Acquisition (NASDAQ:SVAC)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Starboard Value Acquisition (NASDAQ:SVAC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AutoWeb and Starboard Value Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.52 -$6.82 million ($0.52) -5.69 Starboard Value Acquisition N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A

AutoWeb has higher revenue and earnings than Starboard Value Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AutoWeb and Starboard Value Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 0 3 0 3.00 Starboard Value Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AutoWeb currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 63.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Starboard Value Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -3.50% -14.60% -6.06% Starboard Value Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AutoWeb beats Starboard Value Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Starboard Value Acquisition

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

