Cooper Financial Group Has $265,000 Stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,098 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.08% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,219,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,669,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000.

SCHI opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.