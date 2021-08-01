Cooper Financial Group Lowers Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $98.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90.

