Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 75,863.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 349,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,870,000 after acquiring an additional 348,971 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.71.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $378.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total value of $818,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,481 shares of company stock worth $86,647,160 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.