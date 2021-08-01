Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will post $97.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.49 million and the highest is $98.00 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $86.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $377.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 748,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,225. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

