Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $42.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Corning has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 267,050 shares valued at $11,937,191. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Corning by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

