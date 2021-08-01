Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.240-$2.280 EPS.
Shares of OFC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,413. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
