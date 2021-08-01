Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.240-$2.280 EPS.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,413. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

