Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.240-$2.280 EPS.

NYSE:OFC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.44. 1,140,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

