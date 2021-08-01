Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.240-$2.280 EPS.
NYSE:OFC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.44. 1,140,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
