Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Announces Earnings Results

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 12.99%. Cousins Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.780 EPS.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

