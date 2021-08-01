Covalent 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.07 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $21.47 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00046987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00103141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00136768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,110.99 or 1.00175249 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00835725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

