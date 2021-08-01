Craig Hallum Raises MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $60.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.91.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.58. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $49.44.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,475.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.