Craig Phillips Sells 2,520 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $37,825.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 641,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,624,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Craig Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Craig Phillips sold 3,300 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $49,599.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Craig Phillips sold 614 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,210.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $124,001.70.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $331.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 17.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 223,529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,112 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 45.6% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 45,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 31,903 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

