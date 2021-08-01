Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Down 40.9% in July

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the June 30th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CRARY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a €14.70 ($17.29) price target (down previously from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. 34,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,847. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is 50.72%.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
See Also: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.