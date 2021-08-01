Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Down 40.9% in July

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the June 30th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CRARY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a €14.70 ($17.29) price target (down previously from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. 34,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,847. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is 50.72%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

