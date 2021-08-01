Credit Suisse Group Lowers Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Hold

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 40.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSUGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortescue Metals Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.68. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

