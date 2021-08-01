Credit Suisse Group Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $942.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $907.00 to $942.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $874.16.

EQIX stock opened at $820.41 on Thursday. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 215.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $802.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

