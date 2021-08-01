Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.17 ($44.91).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €34.54 ($40.64) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €31.34.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

