Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.07 ($56.55).

FRE opened at €44.32 ($52.14) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €44.72. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

