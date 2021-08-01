Credits Price Hits $0.0221 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $605,799.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Credits has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

