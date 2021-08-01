Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,792,826.88 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80.
- On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21.
- On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.
- On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.
- On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.00. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
