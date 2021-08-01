Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,792,826.88 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.00. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.