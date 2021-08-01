CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Posts Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 27.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $121.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.30. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

