Critical Analysis: L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) vs. The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

L’Oréal has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Weir Group has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of L’Oréal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Weir Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares L’Oréal and The Weir Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A The Weir Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for L’Oréal and The Weir Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Oréal 2 2 9 1 2.64 The Weir Group 0 4 6 0 2.60

L’Oréal currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.92%. Given L’Oréal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than The Weir Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L’Oréal and The Weir Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Oréal $31.97 billion 8.00 $4.07 billion $1.67 54.78 The Weir Group $2.52 billion 2.54 -$192.09 million $0.48 25.69

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than The Weir Group. The Weir Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L’Oréal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

L’Oréal beats The Weir Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands. The company was founded by Eugène Schueller in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure. The company offers its products under the Accumin, Aspir, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, Floway, GEHO, Gemex, Hydrau-Flo, Isodry, Isogate, Lewis, Linatex, Multiflo, Synertrex, Trio, Vulco, FusionCast, and Warman brands. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Australia, South America, the Middle East, Europe, and FSU. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

