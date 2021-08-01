Critical Contrast: Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) versus Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) and Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and Ocwen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A Ocwen Financial -0.67% -1.43% -0.06%

49.3% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Farmhouse and Ocwen Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocwen Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ocwen Financial has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Ocwen Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ocwen Financial is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmhouse and Ocwen Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ocwen Financial $960.91 million 0.24 -$40.18 million ($4.59) -5.70

Farmhouse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocwen Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Farmhouse has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocwen Financial has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ocwen Financial beats Farmhouse on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc. engages in the operation and management of technology platform for the regulated cannabis industries. It offers the WeedClub platform, a professional social network site which allows its members to digitally connect with cannabis industry stakeholders. The company was founded by Evan Horowitz and Michael Ashley Landau in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

