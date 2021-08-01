Critical Contrast: Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) & Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rubicon Technology and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyworks Solutions 0 9 15 0 2.63

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $206.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology 8.40% 1.13% 1.09% Skyworks Solutions 29.84% 32.77% 26.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Skyworks Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $4.47 million 5.13 -$1.06 million N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $3.36 billion 9.08 $814.80 million $5.21 35.41

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Rubicon Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

