Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of COIHY opened at $59.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

