Croda International’s (CRDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on the stock.

CRDA has been the subject of several other research reports. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Croda International to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,037.50 ($105.01).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 8,420 ($110.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,393.04. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,446 ($110.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.75 billion and a PE ratio of 46.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

