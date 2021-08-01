Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of CRON opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.78. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 115.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 284,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 152,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 705,640 shares during the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.