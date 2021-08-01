CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CrossAmerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 265.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 192.7%.

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 2.21.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $657.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

