Crypto Sports (CSPN) One Day Volume Hits $148.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $324,175.04 and $148.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

