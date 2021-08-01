CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point restated a neutral rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.60.
Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 53,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,324. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.
In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,791. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
