CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point restated a neutral rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 53,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,324. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 138.12%. Analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,791. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

