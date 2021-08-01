CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €56.90 ($66.94) and last traded at €57.04 ($67.11). Approximately 55,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.46 ($68.78).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVD shares. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €56.25.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

