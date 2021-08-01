CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.990-$2.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.530 EPS.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $49.66. 1,068,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.09.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

