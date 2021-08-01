CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.990-$2.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.530 EPS.
Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $49.66. 1,068,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.09.
In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
