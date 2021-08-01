Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 3,557 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 30.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

MMM opened at $197.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.79. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

