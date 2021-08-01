Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 302 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,498 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after purchasing an additional 350,904 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $23,295,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $16,960,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 80.26%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

