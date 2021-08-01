Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 220.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 19.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,133,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 28.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

ALE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

