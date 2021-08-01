Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 106,146 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of SFL worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SFL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SFL opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.07.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

SFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

