Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 231.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 10,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $810,465.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 98.68%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

