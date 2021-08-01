Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 303,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 882,359 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 359.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 108,101 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth $911,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

FINV opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.06.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

