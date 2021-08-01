Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 24,256 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 70.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Shake Shack by 456.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $100.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.76. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

