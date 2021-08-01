Cummins (CMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $232.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.53. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $189.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

