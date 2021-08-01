Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Cummins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Cummins by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.10. 1,061,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.53. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.93 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

