CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.55. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $653.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 3.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $527,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $479,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock worth $19,972,912. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CURO Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CURO Group by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

