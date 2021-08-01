CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CYGIY stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.52 and a beta of -0.07.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

