Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLXPF. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cybin in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Cybin in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Cybin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:CLXPF opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.23 million and a P/E ratio of -12.71.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

