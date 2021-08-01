Cypress Capital Group Cuts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $367,633,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after buying an additional 454,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

