Cypress Capital Group Sells 115 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,115,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $307.42 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $308.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

