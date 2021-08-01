Cypress Capital Group Sells 161 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $180.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.81. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Clorox from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

