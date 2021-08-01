Cypress Capital Group Sells 198 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.17. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

