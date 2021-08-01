Cypress Capital Group Sells 513 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

