Cypress Capital Group Sells 98 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, increased their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $131.31 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.07. The company has a market capitalization of $176.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

